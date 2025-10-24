NRC Group Secures Contract Extension for Swedish Railway Maintenance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NRC Group ASA ( (NNRRF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

The Swedish Transport Administration has opted to extend its railway maintenance contract with NRC Group Sverige AB for the Västra Götaland Väst area, valued at approximately SEK 66 million, with completion now set for August 2029. This extension underscores NRC Group’s strong position in the Nordic infrastructure market and highlights their continued role in maintaining critical railway systems, potentially enhancing their reputation and stability in the industry.

NRC Group ASA operates in the infrastructure sector, focusing primarily on railway maintenance and construction services. The company is known for its expertise in delivering complex infrastructure projects, with a significant market presence in the Nordic region.

Average Trading Volume: 596,814

Current Market Cap: NOK1.31B

