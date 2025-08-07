NRC Group ASA to Announce Q2 and H1 2025 Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NRC Group ASA ( (NNRRF) ) has provided an update.

NRC Group ASA has announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025 on August 14. The results presentation will be held in Oslo and will be accessible both in-person and via a live webcast, followed by a Q&A session, allowing stakeholders to engage directly with the company’s leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNRRF) stock is a Hold with a NOK5.24 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NRC Group ASA stock, see the NNRRF Stock Forecast page.

More about NRC Group ASA

Average Trading Volume: 852,111

Current Market Cap: NOK1.32B

For an in-depth examination of NNRRF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

