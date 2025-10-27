NRB Bearings Ltd. Sets Record Date for Interim Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NRB Bearings Ltd. ( (IN:NRBBEARING) ) has shared an announcement.

NRB Bearings Ltd. announced that the record date for determining the entitlement of an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share is set for October 31, 2025. This dividend, representing 125% of the face value of each share, will be distributed to shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records or in the list of beneficial holders provided by depositories as of the record date. The payments will be made electronically or through dividend warrants/drafts within 30 days of declaration, subject to tax deductions. The trading window for company securities remains closed until 48 hours after the financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, are announced. Shareholders are advised to update their PAN and bank account details to ensure smooth dividend processing.

NRB Bearings Ltd. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in the production of bearings. The company focuses on providing high-quality bearing solutions for various industrial applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 10,406

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 25.82B INR

