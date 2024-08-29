NPC Incorporated Streamlines Business Segments

NPC Incorporated (JP:6255) has released an update.

NPC Incorporated has announced a restructuring of its business segments, consolidating its Machinery and Environmental businesses to improve efficiency and operations, effective September 1, 2024. While the company will report overall financial results post-merger, it will also provide sales data by product category to aid investor decision-making. The new reporting structure will be in effect from the financial results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

