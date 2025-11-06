NPC Incorporated Announces Progress in Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NPC Incorporated ( (JP:6255) ) has provided an announcement.

NPC Incorporated, a company listed on the Growth of Tokyo Stock Exchange, has announced the acquisition of its own shares. The company acquired 255,600 common shares at a total cost of ¥179,071,800 through market purchases at the Tokyo Stock Exchange from October 10 to October 31, 2025. This acquisition is part of a larger plan approved by the Board of Directors to acquire up to 770,000 shares by December 23, 2025, with a maximum budget of ¥500,000,000. The move is likely aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

Average Trading Volume: 418,661

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen15.78B

