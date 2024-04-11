NOVONIX’s Pioneering Battery Tech Draws Investor Focus

NOVONIX Ltd Sponsored ADR (NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited, a pioneering battery materials and technology company, has announced its participation in multiple investor events in April 2024, including its Annual General Meeting, a business update webcast, and conferences hosted by Maxim Group and Janney Montgomery Scott. The events aim to provide insights into the company’s performance and strategic endeavours, with presentation materials and webcast links available on the NOVONIX investor relations website. NOVONIX’s commitment to revolutionizing the electric vehicle and energy storage systems battery industry underscores its role in fostering a sustainable energy future.

