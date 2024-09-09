NOVONIX Ltd Targets Growth in Battery Materials Sector

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Ltd, a company operating in the battery materials sector, is positioning itself for growth and aims to lead the North American supply chain for synthetic graphite. The company’s presentation outlines its strategy, including expanding production capacity, securing government grants and tax credits, and advancing collaborations with industry players like LG Energy Solution. Investors should note that the presentation contains forward-looking statements and is not an offer to sell securities.

