NOVONIX Inks Major Graphite Deal with Stellantis

NOVONIX Ltd (AU:NVX) has released an update.

NOVONIX Limited has secured a significant offtake agreement with Stellantis, supplying up to 115,000 tonnes of synthetic graphite for electric vehicle battery production in North America from 2026 to 2031. This deal anchors NOVONIX’s position as a key player in the clean energy supply chain, supported by the development of their Riverside facility and a new production site. The company aims to ramp up its production capabilities to meet growing demand in the battery sector.

