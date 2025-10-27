NOVONIX Announces Change in Substantial Holding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from NOVONIX Ltd Sponsored ADR ( (NVX) ) is now available.

On October 27, 2025, NOVONIX Limited, a company involved in the energy sector, announced a change in substantial holding. YA II PN, Ltd. reduced its voting power in NOVONIX from 9.213% to 7.91% through the disposal of shares on October 21 and 22, 2025. This change in holdings reflects a shift in investor interest and could impact the company’s market dynamics and stakeholder relationships.

The most recent analyst rating on (NVX) stock is a Hold with a $2.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on NVX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVX is a Neutral.

The overall stock score of 50 reflects significant financial challenges, with ongoing operational losses and negative cash flows being the most impactful factors. Technical analysis provides some positive momentum, but poor valuation due to negative earnings limits the stock’s attractiveness. Strategic improvements are necessary to enhance financial stability.



More about NOVONIX Ltd Sponsored ADR

Average Trading Volume: 2,475,635

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $381.5M



