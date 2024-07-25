Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy® Set for EMA Label Update

Novo Nordisk (NVO) has released an update.

Novo Nordisk has received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency for updating the label of its obesity and cardiovascular disease drug, Wegovy®, to include its benefits in reducing major adverse cardiovascular events. The company highlights the significant milestone this represents for patients managing both conditions, with the drug showing a 20% statistical reduction in these events compared to placebo. Following the CHMP’s opinion, Novo Nordisk anticipates the label update to be implemented within the next month.

For further insights into NVO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.