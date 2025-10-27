Novo Nordisk’s Long-term Safety Study of Sogroya: A Closer Look

Novo Nordisk ((NVO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Novo Nordisk is conducting a study titled A Multi-national, Multi-centre, Prospective, Single-arm, Observational, Non-interventional Post-authorisation Safety Study to Investigate Long-term Safety of Sogroya® (Somapacitan) in Adults With Growth Hormone Deficiency (AGHD) Under Routine Clinical Practice. The study aims to gather long-term safety and effectiveness data on Sogroya, a treatment for AGHD, under normal clinical conditions. This research is significant as it will provide valuable insights into the drug’s safety profile and efficacy over an extended period.

Intervention/Treatment: The study focuses on the drug Somapacitan, marketed as Sogroya, which is used to treat adults with Growth Hormone Deficiency. The treatment is administered as per routine clinical practice, and its long-term effects are being monitored.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a case-only model and a prospective time perspective. Participants are treated with Sogroya as part of their regular medical care, and the study does not involve any randomization or masking. The primary goal is to observe and record the drug’s long-term safety and effectiveness.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 30, 2023, and is currently enrolling participants by invitation. The last update was submitted on October 9, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and the latest information available.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of Sogroya’s long-term safety could positively influence Novo Nordisk’s stock performance, as favorable results may boost investor confidence and market position. In the competitive landscape of hormone deficiency treatments, demonstrating long-term safety and efficacy could provide a significant advantage.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

