Novo Nordisk’s Awiqli Study: A Real-world Insight into Diabetes Treatment

Novo Nordisk ((NVO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Novo Nordisk is conducting a study titled A Multi-centre, Prospective, Open Label, Non-interventional, Single-armed, 52 Weeks Post-marketing Study to Investigate Safety and Clinical Parameters of Awiqli Once Weekly in Patients With Diabetes Mellitus Under Real-world Clinical Practice Setting in Japan. The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of Awiqli, a treatment for diabetes mellitus, in a real-world setting in Japan, highlighting its significance in improving patient outcomes.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests Awiqli, also known as Insulin Icodec, a drug intervention designed to manage diabetes mellitus by providing insulin treatment as prescribed by physicians, aligning with routine clinical practices.

Study Design: This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. It is non-interventional, meaning participants receive Awiqli as part of their regular treatment without additional experimental procedures, focusing on real-world application and outcomes.

Study Timeline: The study began on January 29, 2025, with an estimated duration of 52 weeks. The primary completion date is yet to be determined, with the latest update submitted on October 13, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress tracking.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Novo Nordisk’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to innovative diabetes treatments. As the diabetes treatment market is competitive, successful outcomes could enhance Novo Nordisk’s market position against competitors.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

