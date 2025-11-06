Novo Nordisk Reports Strong Sales Growth in 2025

Novo Nordisk ( (NVO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Novo Nordisk presented to its investors.

Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, specializes in diabetes care, obesity treatment, and rare disease therapies, with a strong focus on innovation and sustainability. In its latest earnings report for the first nine months of 2025, Novo Nordisk reported a 12% increase in sales in Danish kroner and 15% at constant exchange rates (CER), driven by significant growth in its obesity care segment, particularly the success of Wegovy®. Operating profit rose by 5% in Danish kroner and 10% at CER, despite incurring DKK 9 billion in restructuring costs aimed at streamlining operations for future growth. The company’s diabetes and obesity care sales increased by 12% in Danish kroner, with obesity care alone witnessing a 37% rise, while rare disease sales grew by 10%. Novo Nordisk also made strategic advancements in its R&D pipeline, including FDA approval of Wegovy® for MASH treatment and the acquisition of Akero Therapeutics. Looking ahead, Novo Nordisk has adjusted its full-year 2025 sales growth expectations to 8-11% at CER, reflecting a more cautious outlook for its GLP-1 treatments. The company remains committed to enhancing its operational efficiency and expanding its market presence in diabetes and obesity care.

