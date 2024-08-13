Noviqtech Limited Prepares for Capital Raise

Tymlez Group Ltd. (AU:NVQ) has released an update.

Noviqtech Limited has requested a trading halt on their securities as they prepare for a capital raising initiative. The halt will last up to two trading days or until the company makes an announcement, which is expected by Thursday, 15 August 2024. This strategic pause is designed to facilitate the planning and execution of the company’s financial maneuver, with details forthcoming in the announced update.

