Novavax Reports Promising Phase 3 Vaccine Trial Results

Novavax ( (NVAX) ) has issued an update.

On June 11, 2025, Novavax announced promising results from the initial cohort of its Phase 3 trial for the COVID-19-Influenza Combination (CIC) and stand-alone influenza vaccine candidates. Both vaccines demonstrated robust immune responses and were well tolerated, showing potential for further development and partnerships. The trial, involving approximately 2,000 adults aged 65 and older, compared these candidates to licensed vaccines Nuvaxovid and Fluzone HD, with results indicating similar immunogenicity and safety profiles. These findings support Novavax’s strategy to pursue partnering opportunities and advance its vaccine programs.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVAX is a Neutral.

Novavax’s stock score is driven by strong revenue growth and profitability improvements, supported by undervaluation based on the P/E ratio. Technical analysis indicates moderate positive momentum. Despite these strengths, financial risks related to negative equity and cash flow challenges constrain the score. The earnings call and recent FDA approval further bolster the outlook, though regulatory and market penetration challenges remain.

More about Novavax

Novavax, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines to address some of the world’s most pressing health challenges. Utilizing its scientific expertise and proven technology platform, which includes protein-based nanoparticles and the Matrix-M adjuvant, Novavax aims to expand its portfolio in infectious diseases and beyond through research and development innovation and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 8,522,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.17B

