Novatti Group Announces Hybrid Annual General Meeting

Novatti Group Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, offering shareholders the option to participate either in person or virtually. This hybrid approach ensures that investors can engage actively by viewing the meeting live, asking questions, and casting votes in real-time. Shareholders are encouraged to utilize proxy voting and access all meeting details electronically.

