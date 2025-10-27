Novartis to Acquire Avidity Biosciences, Enhancing Neuroscience Pipeline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Novartis ( (NVS) ).

On October 26, 2025, Novartis announced its agreement to acquire Avidity Biosciences, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in RNA therapeutics for genetic neuromuscular diseases. This acquisition aims to enhance Novartis’s neuroscience pipeline with Avidity’s late-stage programs and innovative Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™) platform. The transaction, valued at approximately USD 12 billion, is expected to boost Novartis’s sales growth and create substantial shareholder returns. The acquisition aligns with Novartis’s long-term strategy to address high unmet needs in genetically defined diseases and is expected to close in the first half of 2026, pending regulatory approvals and other conditions.

Spark’s Take on NVS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NVS is a Outperform.

Novartis’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the most significant factors driving the score. The company’s robust profitability, efficient operations, and strategic investments are complemented by a positive market outlook and shareholder-friendly initiatives like the share buyback program. However, technical indicators suggest caution due to overbought conditions, and valuation metrics indicate a fair price, balancing growth and income potential.

More about Novartis

Novartis is an innovative medicines company focused on reimagining medicine to improve and extend people’s lives. The company provides a wide range of pharmaceutical products, reaching over 300 million people globally. Novartis is committed to delivering innovative, targeted, and potentially first-in-class medicines, particularly in the field of genetic neuromuscular diseases.

Average Trading Volume: 1,385,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $249.1B

