Novagold to Release Q2 2025 Report with Webcast

Novagold Resources New ( (TSE:NG) ) just unveiled an update.

Novagold Resources Inc. announced it will release its 2025 second quarter report on June 25, 2025, followed by a conference call and video webcast. The event will feature updates from the company’s leadership on recent transactions and strategic implications for operations, as well as a summary of the financial results for the quarter. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides insights into the company’s ongoing activities and financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NG) stock is a Hold with a C$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Novagold Resources New stock, see the TSE:NG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NG is a Underperform.

NovaGold Resources’ stock score is primarily driven by its poor financial performance, marked by no revenue and negative equity. While technical momentum is strong, it’s offset by significant risks, including litigation and project delays. Valuation is weak due to negative earnings and no dividend yield.

More about Novagold Resources New

Novagold Resources Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold properties. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its flagship project, Donlin Gold, located in Alaska, which is one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the world.

Average Trading Volume: 523,319

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.26B

