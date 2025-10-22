Novacyt Unveils Growth Strategy and FY25 Outlook

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Novacyt ( (FR:ALNOV) ) has provided an announcement.

Novacyt S.A. has announced a strategy update and an investor presentation detailing its growth plan and financial outlook for FY25. The company anticipates a slight increase in revenues for the second half of 2025, driven by new instrument sales, and expects improvements in EBITDA loss and cash outflow. Novacyt has set organic financial goals, including double-digit revenue growth starting FY26, maintaining a gross margin over 60%, and achieving EBITDA profitability. The company is focusing on restructuring and leveraging its core capabilities to meet emerging market needs, with investments to accelerate product launches and a mixed strategy of licensing and in-house product development.

More about Novacyt

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company that offers a wide range of integrated technologies and services, focusing primarily on genomic medicine. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes molecular assays and instrumentation to provide seamless end-to-end solutions across various sectors including human health, animal health, and environmental applications. Novacyt operates through three business segments: Clinical, Instrumentation, and Research Use Only, with a commercial presence in over 65 countries.

