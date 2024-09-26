Novacyt Reports Strong Growth and Profit in H1 2024

Novacyt (FR:ALNOV) has released an update.

Novacyt S.A. reports a robust first half of 2024, with revenues of £10.3m and a significant increase in gross profit to £26.5m, thanks to a successful dispute settlement with the DHSC and strategic growth in their Reproductive Health and NIPT businesses. The company has also made substantial cost savings post-acquisition of Yourgene, maintaining a strong cash position at £32.9m while being debt-free, setting a strong foundation for future expansion and product development.

