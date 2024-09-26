Novacyt Appoints Industry Veteran as New Chairman

Novacyt (FR:ALNOV) has released an update.

Novacyt S.A. has announced Dr. John Brown CBE as its new Chairman, starting October 1, 2024, succeeding James Wakefield who is retiring. Dr. Brown brings over 38 years of industry experience to Novacyt, having held chairman roles in multiple healthcare and life sciences companies. His appointment is expected to drive the company through its next development phase with a focus on capital markets and the life sciences sector.

