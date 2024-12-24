Nova Minerals Expands Market Presence with New Securities

Nova Minerals (AU:NVA) has released an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of 240,000 new fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange. This move comes as part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and provide additional investment opportunities for shareholders. Investors in the financial markets may find this development significant as it reflects Nova Minerals’ ongoing growth and expansion efforts.

