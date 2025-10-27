Nova Minerals Advances Antimony Production with Key Equipment Procurement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nova Minerals ( (AU:NVA) ) is now available.

Nova Minerals has begun procuring essential mining and processing equipment for its Estelle antimony mining operations and refinery at Port Mackenzie, Alaska, with the goal of starting production by 2026/27. The company is bolstered by a US$43.4 million non-dilutive award from the U.S. Department of War, which supports its strategic objectives and positions Nova as a key player in the U.S. antimony supply chain. The procurement includes mining fleets, ore sorters, and processing infrastructure, with equipment scheduled for delivery in early 2026. Nova is also exploring partnerships to secure additional antimony supply and continues to advance its gold exploration projects, with an updated Mineral Resource Estimate forthcoming.

More about Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the production of antimony and gold. The company is working towards becoming a fully integrated domestic producer of military-grade antimony, with operations primarily based in Alaska, USA. Nova is strategically positioned to contribute to the domestic critical minerals supply chain, supported by significant funding and government support.

YTD Price Performance: 124.32%

Average Trading Volume: 2,037,630

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$340.7M

