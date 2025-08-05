Nova Minerals Achieves High Gold Recoveries at RPM Deposit

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nova Minerals ( (AU:NVA) ) has shared an update.

Nova Minerals Limited has announced updated results from its metallurgical test work at the RPM Deposit, part of the Estelle Project in Alaska. The company has achieved gold recoveries of up to 68.7% through heap leaching and a 4.33 times upgrade in ore quality using sorting technology. These advancements highlight the project’s potential for high-margin gold production and efficient resource utilization. The ongoing test work aims to optimize the processing flowsheet, potentially positioning Nova Minerals as a low-cost, high-margin gold producer.

More about Nova Minerals

Nova Minerals Limited is a company engaged in the exploration and development of gold, antimony, and critical minerals. The company focuses on advancing the Estelle Project in Alaska, which spans 514 km² and contains multiple mining complexes. The project is located in the Tintina Gold Belt, known for its significant gold and antimony deposits, and includes over 20 advanced prospects with multi-million ounce resources.

Average Trading Volume: 542,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$112.4M

For a thorough assessment of NVA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue