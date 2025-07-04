Nova Eye Medical to Host Investor Webinar on FY25 Sales Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nova Eye Medical ( (AU:EYE) ) has shared an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited has announced an upcoming Investor Webinar scheduled for July 9, 2025, where Managing Director Tom Spurling will discuss the company’s sales results for the fiscal year 2025. This event provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company, potentially impacting investor relations and market perception of Nova Eye Medical’s performance and strategic direction.

More about Nova Eye Medical

Nova Eye Medical Limited is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and sale of ophthalmic treatment technologies and devices. Their products, such as the iTrack™ Advance and Molteno3® glaucoma drainage device, are used globally by eye surgeons to treat glaucoma, offering minimally invasive solutions and optimized clinical outcomes. The company operates with sales headquarters in Fremont, California, and manufacturing facilities in both Fremont and Dunedin, New Zealand, supported by a global distribution network.

Average Trading Volume: 372,542

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$32.68M

