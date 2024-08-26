Nova Eye Medical Records Stellar Growth in FY24

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited reports a significant upswing in FY24 with group sales rising 35% to A$23.3 million, driven by a robust 71% surge in the US market. The company’s EBITDA loss improved by 33%, indicating a promising trend towards profitability, especially in its glaucoma segment. Additionally, the company anticipates further sales growth from proposed Medicare reimbursement rate increases for its products in the USA.

