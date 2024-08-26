Nova Eye Medical Announces Year-End Results

Nova Eye Medical (AU:EYE) has released an update.

Nova Eye Medical Limited has released its annual results for the year ending June 30, 2024, cautioning that while the report is prepared with care, no warranty is made regarding its accuracy. The presentation includes forward-looking statements that are inherently uncertain and advises that past performance is not indicative of future results, emphasizing that investors should seek independent advice.

