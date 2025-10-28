NOV Appoints Jose A. Bayardo to Board of Directors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NOV ( (NOV) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 27, 2025, NOV Inc. announced the appointment of Jose A. Bayardo to its Board of Directors, expanding the board to ten members as part of its long-term succession plan. Bayardo, who has been with the company since 2015, will continue his role as President and COO without additional board compensation. NOV reported third-quarter 2025 financial results, highlighting revenues of $2.18 billion, a slight decrease from the previous year, and a net income of $42 million. Despite challenging market conditions, the company achieved strong free cash flow and maintained a robust book-to-bill ratio of 141%, driven by increased demand for offshore production equipment. NOV’s strategic focus on technology and operational efficiency positions it well for future growth, despite current industry challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOV) stock is a Hold with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NOV stock, see the NOV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NOV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOV is a Outperform.

NOV’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with moderate leverage and consistent profitability, supported by positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation. However, the mixed sentiment from the earnings call and challenges in revenue growth and cash flow generation temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on NOV stock, click here.

More about NOV

NOV Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on providing equipment and services for oil and gas drilling and production. The company is known for its technology leadership and diverse portfolio, which includes offshore production equipment, drilling automation systems, and flexible riser systems. NOV serves a global market, with significant operations in offshore and unconventional energy developments.

Average Trading Volume: 3,659,703

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $5.14B

For detailed information about NOV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue