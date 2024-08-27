Noumi Limited Reports Growth Amidst Challenges

Noumi Limited (AU:NOU) has released an update.

Noumi Limited, a company with a portfolio of dairy and nutrition brands, has reported a $589.8 million net revenue and a significant adjusted operating EBITDA of $50.8 million in its latest annual report. However, the company also disclosed a substantial statutory net loss after tax of $98.3 million. The report emphasizes Noumi’s progress in their ‘Reset, Transform and Grow’ strategy which aims to deliver substantial improvements.

