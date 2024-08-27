Noumi Limited Releases 2024 Financial Summary

Noumi Limited (AU:NOU) has released an update.

Noumi Limited has released a summary of its 2024 financial results and company activities, emphasizing that the information is for personal use and may not be entirely complete or accurate. The presentation includes forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and the company disclaims any liability for losses incurred due to reliance on this information. Potential investors are cautioned that this presentation is not an offer to sell Noumi Limited securities and that it contains non-audited, non-IFRS financial data.

