Noumi Limited Fortifies Governance and ESG Commitment

Noumi Limited (AU:NOU) has released an update.

Noumi Limited emphasizes its dedication to robust corporate governance by aligning with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles, introducing new internal policies, and progressing its ESG initiatives in 2024. The company has also prioritized enhancing its governance framework and strengthening financial controls through new systems, while tackling ongoing litigation and continuing cultural transformation efforts for the next financial year. These efforts reflect Noumi’s commitment to values-driven leadership and shareholder interests.

