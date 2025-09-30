NOTE AB Strengthens UK Presence with Kasdon Group Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NOTE AB ( (SE:NOTE) ) has shared an update.

NOTE AB has announced the acquisition of Kasdon Group, a UK-based electronics contract manufacturer with a strong presence in the defense sector, which constitutes about half of its revenue. This acquisition enhances NOTE’s position in the UK EMS market and aligns with its strategic focus on quality and technical expertise, offering significant opportunities for synergies and expansion. The deal, valued at up to GBP 34.1 million, is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in mid-October 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:NOTE) stock is a Buy with a SEK213.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NOTE AB stock, see the SE:NOTE Stock Forecast page.

More about NOTE AB

NOTE is a competitive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider, producing PCBAs, subassemblies, and box build products. The company focuses on high-end manufacturing, custom logistics solutions, and consulting, serving large corporations primarily in northern Europe. NOTE operates in Sweden, Finland, the UK, Estonia, Bulgaria, and China, with a strong emphasis on long-term customer relationships and partnerships.

Average Trading Volume: 45,670

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK5.15B

Find detailed analytics on NOTE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue