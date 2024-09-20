Nostra Terra Issues New Shares for Media Services

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (GB:NTOG) has released an update.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company, an international exploration and production firm, has announced the issuance of 40 million new shares at a corrected price of 0.05p each to Big Island Holdings Limited for media services. The shares are expected to start trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange around 26 September 2024. This transaction will increase the company’s issued share capital to 2,601,520,532 ordinary shares, without any held in treasury.

