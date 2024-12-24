Norwood Systems Issues New Unquoted Securities

Norwood Systems Ltd (AU:NOR) has released an update.

Norwood Systems Ltd has announced the issuance of 3,000,000 unquoted securities, exercisable at $0.03 and expiring on December 31, 2026. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, highlighting the company’s strategic steps in leveraging unquoted equity. Investors may find interest in how these developments impact the firm’s financial strategies moving forward.

