Norwest Minerals to Explore Marymia East for Copper and Zinc

Norwest Minerals Ltd. has completed mapping and rock chip sampling at its Marymia East project, revealing promising copper and zinc anomalies. The company plans to conduct aircore drilling to explore these findings further, with a program set to begin in early 2025. This initiative highlights Norwest’s potential for significant base metal discoveries, attracting interest from investors in resource exploration.

