Norwegian FSA Approves Morrow Bank and Morgon Finans Merger

Komplett Bank ASA ( (DE:KBN) ) has issued an update.

Komplett Bank ASA has announced the approval by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority for the merger between Morrow Bank ASA and Morgon Finans AB, which will be renamed Morrow Bank AB. This merger, which still awaits approval from the Swedish FSA, will result in Morgon Finans AB, holding a Swedish banking license, becoming the surviving entity, potentially strengthening its market position in the Nordic banking sector.

More about Komplett Bank ASA

Average Trading Volume: 574,849

Current Market Cap: NOK2.68B

