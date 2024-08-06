Norwegian Air Shuttle Reports Strong Passenger Growth

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (GB:0FGH) has released an update.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA experienced a 9% increase in passengers in July, reaching the highest number since 2019, with a stable unit revenue and a slight improvement in load factor to 92.5%. Widerøe, part of the group, also reported strong performance with a 4 percentage point increase in load factor to 83.5%, reflecting a positive response from passengers to the service quality. Despite European airspace congestion impacting punctuality, Norwegian operated with high regularity and Widerøe saw improvements in on-time departures.

