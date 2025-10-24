Norwegian Air Shuttle Executes Major Employee Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ).

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA recently executed a significant share purchase on behalf of its employees participating in the Employee Share Savings Plan, acquiring a total of 602,107 shares at an average price of NOK 15.562 per share. This move highlights the company’s commitment to aligning employee interests with corporate performance, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence and reinforcing its market position.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a prominent airline company operating in the aviation industry, primarily offering passenger air transport services. The company focuses on providing affordable flights across various domestic and international routes, positioning itself as a key player in the low-cost airline market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,347,029

Current Market Cap: NOK16.41B

