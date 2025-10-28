Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Announces Leadership Change with New Board Chair

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on November 20, 2025, to elect Dag Mejdell as the new Chair of the Board, following the resignation of Svein Harald Øygard. Øygard has been instrumental in the company’s recovery post-pandemic, achieving significant milestones such as securing a positive return for taxpayers, issuing the first shareholder dividend, and delivering the best quarterly result in the company’s history. The transition in leadership is expected to continue the company’s strong trajectory in the airline industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0FGH) stock is a Buy with a NOK19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA stock, see the GB:0FGH Stock Forecast page.

More about Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a prominent airline in the Nordic region, known for operating a modern fleet of 95 aircraft and achieving strong operational performance. The company has established itself as a leading airline in Europe, particularly in the Nordics, and has recently strengthened its position through the acquisition of Widerøe.

Average Trading Volume: 5,288,725

Current Market Cap: NOK16.17B

For a thorough assessment of 0FGH stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue