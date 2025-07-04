Norwegian Air Shuttle Achieves Record Passenger Numbers in June

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA ( (GB:0FGH) ) just unveiled an update.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA reported a record number of passengers in June, with 2,371,908 passengers for Norwegian and 394,290 for Widerøe, marking a post-pandemic high. The company achieved a significant increase in load factors and maintained high punctuality and regularity rates. Norwegian’s new booking platform, launched in June, is set to enhance service offerings, including interlining with Widerøe, positioning the company for a busy summer season with over 400 routes across Europe.

More about Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA is a prominent airline operating in the aviation industry, offering passenger flights across Europe. It focuses on providing efficient and reliable air travel services, with a strong emphasis on punctuality and regularity in its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 10,403,067

Current Market Cap: NOK15.04B

