NorthWestern Attends EEI Conference to Reaffirm Guidance

On November 10-11, 2025, NorthWestern Energy executives will attend the 60th EEI Financial Conference in Florida to meet with investors and reaffirm their 2025 earnings guidance. The company has announced a merger with Black Hills Corporation, filed for regulatory approvals, and continues to invest in infrastructure projects, including a $300 million natural gas generation project.

The most recent analyst rating on (NWE) stock is a Buy with a $67.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Northwestern stock, see the NWE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWE is a Outperform.

Northwestern Energy’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and a solid dividend yield. While financial performance shows profitability, concerns about debt and cash flow need attention. The earnings call provided a balanced view with strategic initiatives, but challenges like decreased earnings and higher costs must be managed.

More about Northwestern

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc., operating as NorthWestern Energy, is a utility company providing electric and natural gas services. It serves a diverse customer base across Montana, Nebraska, and South Dakota, with a focus on maintaining reliable energy supply and investing in infrastructure to support growth.

Average Trading Volume: 408,685

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.99B

