Northwest Gas Gains Approval for Rate Increase

Northwest Gas ( (NWN) ) has issued an update.

On December 30, 2024, NW Natural filed a request with the Public Utility Commission of Oregon for a $59.4 million annual revenue increase, including $10 million for an updated depreciation study. Following negotiations with various stakeholders, a stipulation was reached, resulting in a $21.3 million increase, later adjusted to $20.7 million after final regulatory approval on October 24, 2025. The new rates, reflecting a capital structure of 50% equity and 50% debt, are expected to take effect on October 31, 2025.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NWN is a Outperform.

Northwest Gas’s overall score reflects strong earnings growth and strategic expansions, particularly in Texas, as highlighted in the earnings call. While technical indicators show bullish momentum, overbought conditions suggest caution. Financial performance is solid but hampered by high leverage and cash flow challenges.

Northwest Natural Gas Company (NW Natural) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural Holding Company, operating in the natural gas industry. The company primarily focuses on providing natural gas services and is engaged in regulatory and market activities within Oregon.

Average Trading Volume: 240,325

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.96B

