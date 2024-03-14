Northwest Biotherapeutics Board Veteran Jasinowski Retires

Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBO) has issued an update.

After over ten years of dedicated service, Mr. Jerry Jasinowski has retired from the Board of Directors at Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. as of March 8, 2024. At 85 years old, his retirement is attributed to health reasons and bears no connection to any disputes over the company’s operations, policies, or practices. Northwest Biotherapeutics extends its gratitude to Mr. Jasinowski for his longstanding commitment to the Board.

