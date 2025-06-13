NorthView Acquisition Corp. Approves Merger with Profusa, Inc.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

NorthView Acquisition Corp. ( (NVAC) ) has issued an update.

On June 9, 2025, NorthView Acquisition Corporation held a Special Meeting of Stockholders where key proposals were approved, including the adoption of a Merger Agreement with Profusa, Inc., and the amendment of NorthView’s Certificate of Incorporation. The meeting saw a high turnout with 93.1% of shares represented, and resulted in the approval of several strategic initiatives, such as the election of new directors and the adoption of equity incentive plans, solidifying NorthView’s future corporate structure and governance.

Average Trading Volume: 46,808

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $66.91M

