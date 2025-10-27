NorthStar Gaming Launches ‘The Boost’ to Expand Canadian Market Reach

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc ( (TSE:BET) ).

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. has launched ‘The Boost,’ a new website aimed at expanding its reach in the Canadian gaming market by providing original casino and sports betting content. This initiative is designed to enhance customer acquisition and brand awareness, particularly as the company plans to enter the regulated market in Alberta by 2026. ‘The Boost’ will feature a variety of content including sports event articles, betting strategies, and responsible gaming resources, all tailored to Canadian gaming enthusiasts. The site is supported by a newly branded social media account to engage with sports bettors and direct them to timely content.

More about Northstar Gaming Holdings Inc

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. is a Canadian company that owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a casino and sportsbook platform offering a premium and local gaming experience. The company is known for its curated selection of popular games and exclusive content that integrates betting guidance, stats, and scores. NorthStar is committed to high standards of responsible gaming and is listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange and the OTCQB in the United States.

Average Trading Volume: 166,763

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.16M

Learn more about BET stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue