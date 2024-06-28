Northland Power Streamlines Portfolio with Solar Asset Sale

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) has released an update.

Northland Power Inc. has finalized the sale of its 100% stake in the La Lucha solar facility to Cometa Energía, aligning with its strategy to concentrate on core markets and optimize capital. The deal’s proceeds will be directed toward reducing the company’s revolving credit facility debt and supporting general corporate activities. As a leading power producer, Northland Power continues to advance the clean energy transition with a diverse mix of energy assets and a substantial project pipeline.

