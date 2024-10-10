NorthIsle’s North Island Project Sees Major Resource Boost

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (TSE:NCX) has released an update.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has significantly boosted its North Island Project’s indicated resource estimate, now featuring 3.1 billion pounds of copper and 6.9 million ounces of gold, marking it as a leading undeveloped porphyry in Canada. The improved resource estimates, including increases in copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium, will underpin an updated preliminary economic assessment (PEA) slated for early 2025. This advancement highlights the project’s potential for a lower initial cost, phased development approach leading to a longer mine life.

