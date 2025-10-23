Northfield Bancorp Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income for the third quarter of 2025, with earnings per share rising to $0.27 from $0.16 in the same quarter of 2024. The growth was driven by higher net interest income and a decrease in credit loss provisions, despite a modest decline in loan balances. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per share, reflecting its commitment to delivering shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on NFBK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NFBK is a Neutral.

Northfield Bancorp’s overall stock score is driven by moderate financial performance and a fair valuation with a strong dividend yield. While the company shows strengths in cash flow generation and profitability, high leverage and declining operational efficiency pose risks. Technical analysis indicates mixed signals, with no strong trend evident.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Northfield Bank, which operates in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing various banking products and services to its community, aiming to enhance financial performance and offer greater returns to stockholders.

Average Trading Volume: 191,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $458.2M

