Northern Star Welcomes New Director Ashforth

Northern Star Resources Ltd has announced the appointment of Michael Filan Ashforth as a director of the company effective from 1 July 2024. Ashforth has declared an indirect interest in 37,630 ordinary shares through Ivoryrose Holdings Pty Ltd associated with the Ashforth Superannuation Fund but does not hold any direct shares. No interests in contracts relevant to the company were reported at this time.

