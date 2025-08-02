Northern Oil and Gas Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results

Northern Oil And Gas ( (NOG) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Northern Oil And Gas presented to its investors.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is a real asset company focused on acquiring and investing in non-operated minority working and mineral interests in the premier hydrocarbon producing basins within the contiguous United States.

In its second quarter of 2025, Northern Oil and Gas reported a significant increase in production and financial performance, showcasing a 9% rise in total production compared to the same period last year. The company also updated its 2025 guidance, reflecting adjustments in operating costs, production levels, and capital expenditures.

The company achieved a GAAP net income of $99.6 million and an adjusted net income of $136.3 million, with a record adjusted EBITDA of $440.4 million. Total oil and natural gas sales reached $574.4 million, and the company generated $126.2 million in free cash flow. Capital expenditures were reduced by 12% compared to the previous year, while production volumes remained strong, particularly in the Appalachian and Uinta basins.

Northern Oil and Gas completed several strategic acquisitions, including a significant purchase in Upton County, Texas, and raised $211.2 million through a re-opening of its 2029 Convertible Notes. The company also repurchased over 1.1 million shares of common stock and expects to receive a $48.6 million legal settlement.

Looking ahead, Northern Oil and Gas remains focused on creating long-term shareholder value through strategic acquisitions and maintaining flexibility in capital spending. The company anticipates continued growth from its diverse asset portfolio, despite recent reductions in capital spending and production guidance due to market volatility.

